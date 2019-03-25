Wet start to work week

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Our work week is off to a wet start.
Expect overnight rain to continue through the morning commute and into lunchtime.
Watch for plenty of standing water on the highways and wet roads that could slow you down.
Rain will begin to taper into early afternoon.
The high temperature will be 47 degrees.
Then, we will start a dry trend for the rest of the week.
Temperatures will slowly warm to near 50 degrees on Tuesday before warming into the mid-60s on Thursday.
Opening Day on Thursday now looks great right now with plenty of sunshine and a high of 65 degrees.
Rain is expected to return Friday.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.