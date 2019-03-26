Look for a cold morning

Tomorrow will be cool with a high temp. in the upper 40s to low 50s. This is the week baseball season opens and the weather is looking good for both the Findlay Market Parade and the Reds’ opener against the Pirates. As the parade begins at noon temperatures are expected to be in the middle 50s with a partly cloudy sky. The game begins at 4:10 pm and air temperatures should be around 65° at field level in Great American Ball Park. There is the chance a few showers or sprinkles will develop early in the day. The chance is small, the rain will be very light and brief and the it will move east before the parade begins. Showers will be numerous Friday and increase from a few in the morning to widespread during afternoon and evening. Saturday looks wet, all day with temperatures in the 60s into evening. Cold air arrives and Sunday morning will drop below freezing. The sky will clear and breezy winds with sunshine will dominate Sunday afternoon.