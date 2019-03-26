Loved ones say goodbye to Mason family killed in wrong-way crash

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Karen, Tim, and Tessa Thompson were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 75 this past week. Loved ones said goodbye to the Mason family at a visitation Monday.
Karen Thompson was a teacher at Taft Elementary in Cincinnati and worked with special needs students. On Monday, a parent of two of those students told FOX19 Karen and her family were incredible and will be missed.
“They were a very loving family,” said Gail Holimon.
The fatal crash took place on St. Patrick’s Day. Police say the family was hit by another driver going the wrong way on I-75 near Dayton. Investigators believe alcohol was involved.
“It has been a great big hardship,” said Holimon. “They didn’t just take one life. They took three lives.”
Holimon and her kids knew Karen Thompson for more than 20 years. Holimon’s sons Kevin and Corey were in special needs classes at school, and Karen Thompson was their teacher.
“She was not only a teacher, she was a best friend,” said Holimon.
Holimon says the teacher made home visits, surprised students, and was irreplaceable.
“She has made a big impact on her students,” she said.
Though they all adored Karen, it was Corey who built a bond with her that lasted most of his life. When he passed away last year at 31, Karen went to the funeral. Holimon said you don’t mean many teachers like that.
The Holimons also knew Tim and Tessa and say all o them were kind and caring people.
Holimon says they’ll leave a lasting legacy.
“She’s going to be missed so much, so much,” she said.
Holimon says Tim Thompson leaves behind a 14-year-old son.
A funeral service is set for 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
The other driver involved in the crash is 21-year-old Abby Michaels. The crash is being investigated as vehicular homicide.
