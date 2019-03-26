1-year-old battling neuroblastoma readies to undergo surgery on tumor

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Callie Shaffer, the local 1-year-old battling neuroblastoma, just got over a rare bacterial infection and is getting ready to undergo surgery on a tumor.
Her family says she’s in great spirits following the infection.
After hearing about the toddler’s diagnoses in January, the community rallied around her, creating the hashtag “Callie Strong.” And in the coming weeks, the support will continue with several fundraisers:
- On April 6th Del Gardo’s will donate 20 percent of its sales to Callie Strong
- And on April 13th “Tiny But Mighty” is donating money from ticket sales to the foundation as well
