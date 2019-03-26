1-year-old battling neuroblastoma readies to undergo surgery on tumor

Her family says she is in great spirits following an infection.
By FOX19 Web Staff | March 25, 2019 at 8:27 PM EST - Updated March 25 at 8:27 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Callie Shaffer, the local 1-year-old battling neuroblastoma, just got over a rare bacterial infection and is getting ready to undergo surgery on a tumor.

Her family says she’s in great spirits following the infection.

After hearing about the toddler’s diagnoses in January, the community rallied around her, creating the hashtag “Callie Strong.” And in the coming weeks, the support will continue with several fundraisers:

  • On April 6th Del Gardo’s will donate 20 percent of its sales to Callie Strong
  • And on April 13th “Tiny But Mighty” is donating money from ticket sales to the foundation as well

There are also shirts for sale and a GoFundMe page.

