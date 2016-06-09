News Minute: Here is the latest Ohio news from The Associated Press at 9:40 p.m. EDT

CLEVELAND (AP) - A judge in Cleveland has declared that three men were wrongfully imprisoned for nearly two decades in a 1995 murder. Cleveland.com reports the judge's declaration for Laurese Glover, Eugene Johnson and Derrick Wheatt is part of a settlement agreement in a federal lawsuit. It's also a step in their effort to seek about $1.5 million each for their time behind bars. A judge freed them and ordered a new trial in 2015. The charges were dropped when prosecutors decided not to pursue another trial.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Ohio Parole Board is recommending a condemned killer be spared ahead of his scheduled execution next month. The parole board's Friday report supports arguments by the lawyer for death row inmate William Montgomery that there's too much uncertainty about the case. It will now be up to Republican Gov. John Kasich, who has the final say. Lucas County's prosecutor says she would be "very troubled" if Montgomery ever gets out of jail. His attorneys say they "pray" Kasich will grant clemency.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - A federal appeals court has affirmed an Ohio ex-fugitive's 20-year prison sentence for a Ponzi scheme that victimized hundreds of investors in the 1990s. Prosecutors say Eric Bartoli and co-conspirators swindled U.S. and Latin America investors by selling them $65 million in unregistered securities. Bartoli challenged his sentence with claims, including that it was unreasonably long. The court affirmed the sentence Friday. Bartoli's attorney says they'll evaluate whether to pursue the case.

(AP) - The Democratic Governors Association says it's spending $20 million on TV ads in four states where governors will play a key role in the next round of legislative redistricting. The ad buys announced Friday target Michigan, Nevada, Ohio and Wisconsin and will run during the fall campaign season. Voters in all of those states will be electing governors this November who will hold veto power over congressional redistricting plans developed after the 2020 census.

