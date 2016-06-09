News Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 5:40 p.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Seeking to prevent school shootings, the Kentucky House of Representatives has passed a bill that would require any district with enough money to employ one mental health professional for every 1,500 students. The bill is in response to the January shooting at Marshall County High School that killed two students and injured more than a dozen others. Lawmakers did not include funding, so districts would only hire the workers if they have money available.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Senate will reject a proposed first-in-the-nation tax on prescription opioids, with the chamber's top Republican leader saying the idea has too many legal problems for it to be in the foundation of a two-year state spending plan. The state's House of Representatives approved the tax earlier this month, saying it would bring in about $140 million over the next two years. Senate President Robert Stivers said the tax won't be in the Senate's version of the budget.

WASHINGTON (AP) - A Kentucky blacksmith's daughter who went on to hold one of the most powerful committee posts in Congress has died. U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter was 88. Her office says the Democrat from western New York died at a Washington hospital after falling in her home last week. Slaughter was the first woman to chair the House Rules Committee and was her party's top member on the panel when she died.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky prosecutor says police were justified in fatally shooting a homeless man they found in a vacant, boarded-up home last year. Media reported on Friday that Jefferson County Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine said the Louisville officers will not faces any charges in the death of 32-year-old William Young Jr. He said the officers' body cameras show that Young attacked the officers with a weapon when they discovered him.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.