WXIX Current Job Openings

CURRENT JOB OPENINGS

News Producer

WXIX-TV, Cincinnati, has an immediate opening for a News Producer. We are looking for a talented and creative news producer who knows how to win in a very competitive news market. The successful candidate must be a strong writer with excellent time management skills and attention to detail. You must be able to work well in high pressure situations and thrive on breaking news coverage.

This is not a show-stacking job, you must have a flare for showcasing. The successful candidate must be creative and have the ability to present today’s news in a unique and interesting manner which lives our NOW brand. You must be skilled in the use of social media and how it translates to driving viewers to the television screen.

The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years of experience of producing daily newscasts for a major network affiliate in a medium to large market. This is not an entry level job. Qualified applicants, please apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6595/news-producer/job and attach your resume and links to your work. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/

Marketing Producer

FOX19 NOW is looking for a producer/editor who eats, sleeps and breathes Marketing to join our creative team.

As Marketing Producer, you’ll contribute your skills and expertise to a variety of projects promoting the FOX19 NOW brand. You’ll help with on-air and digital image promotion, proof-of-benefit, sweeps, commercial production, and more. You must be an enthusiastic and high-energy producer who enjoys writing, shooting, and editing. You’ll also serve as a back-up news topical producer (Never done it? Don’t worry—we’ll train the right person).

You must love the creative process! Work independently when necessary, and collaborate with the team when the project calls for it. So, if you are a self-starter who thrives in an intense, fast-paced, always changing environment we want to hear from you! You’ll work with some great people who want to see you rock, in a department that’s FUN! You’ll help produce marketing that illustrates our contemporary, proud, and sometimes edgy brand. We’re an organization, that’s got momentum, and we’re not about to stop. No room for traditional thinking here. You’ll need to understand our brand and how you help us put it into action. We’ve got some pretty nice equipment to make things happen.

Ideally, you have one to two years of previous experience in promotions, creative services, and/or marketing in a media or agency environment. You must have experience in shooting, non-linear editing, After Effects, and Adobe Photoshop. We’ll consider candidates with less experience, but you’ve got to prove that you’re worth it. We’re looking to hire now. Qualified applicants, apply online https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6651/marketing-producer/job and attach cover letter, resume, and link to examples of your work (you must include work examples for consideration). No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Maintenance/IT Engineer

WXIX-TV Fox19 in Cincinnati is looking to hire a qualified Maintenance/IT Engineer. The successful candidate must be experienced with the installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance of broadcast equipment in an IT environment including but not limited to HD/SD SDI routing switchers, video servers, studio cameras, digital audio consoles, analog audio equipment, terrestrial microwave, and satellite earth stations. UHF transmitter background or experience a plus.

Will work closely with the IT and Engineering managers and should have experience with PC and server operating systems and hardware, video editing and newsroom production systems. Microsoft and/or Cisco certification a plus. This candidate must be available to work a varied schedule, including nights, weekends, and holidays when necessary. Must be a team player, personable, a self-starter, and physically able to lift up to 50 lbs. or more. Qualified applicants please apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6656/maintenance-engineer/job and attach your cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Sales Executive

FOX19, WXIX-TV is seeking a passionate, energetic and highly motivated Sales Executive. The business is changing every day and we need a person who can adapt quickly and maximize sales on all of our over the air and digital platforms.

Must have a high sense of urgency and an inner drive to want to be the best. A strong work ethic and the ability to formulate and execute a daily plan is also a must. This is a fast paced and fun business that requires persistence, organization, creativity, and interpersonal skills.

The ideal candidate would possess all of these qualities and also have a passion for television, on-line, mobile and social media. Previous sales experience with focus on developmental and new direct business is preferred but not required. Pre-employment drug test and clean MVR required. Qualified applicants, please apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/5814/account-executive/job and attach cover letter and resume. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

WXIX, a Raycom Media station, is committed to a broad applicant recruiting outreach program in our continuing efforts to represent our diverse community.

As part of this effort, we encourage qualified community organizations to become part of full-time job opportunity notification mailing list. If your organization is interested in becoming part of this list, and you distribute job information or can provide referrals as part of your regular activity, we would like to hear from you.

We would then notify you of each full-time opening and ask you to refer individuals to us for consideration.

Send your request to:

WXIX-TV Human Resources

19 Broadcast Plaza

635 West 7th Street

Cincinnati, OH 45203

WXIX is an EEO/M/F/H/V - Qualified minorities and females are encouraged to apply.

If you'd like to see our EEO report, CLICK HERE. Click here for a master list of recruitment sources.

