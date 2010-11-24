Meteorologist Frank Marzullo

You can catch me every weekday morning with your first alert on weather from 4:30 - 9 a.m. on the FOX19 NOW Morning News. Then stay with me for the FOX19 NOW Morning News Xtra from 9 - 11 a.m., which I've hosted since September 2010. On Xtra we showcase everything that makes the Tri-State a great place to live, while addressing the topics of the day in a relaxed and conversational style.

I joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007. While some things have changed, one important thing has remained: I get to spend time with my longtime friend and FOX19 NOW anchor Rob Williams.

I love our city because this is the place I met my wife Leslee. We got married in March 2013, and we call Hyde Park home, along with our son Leo and little dog Mr. Otis.

The love our city has shown my family is appreciated. You may occasionally see me showing little Leo off during the show. He made his first appearance in April 2015, just a few days after he was born. My wife and I love taking Leo to city parks and other places around town. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens is by far Leo's favorite place to visit-- he loves the Red Pandas.

One of the highlights of Cincinnati is the constantly growing food / restaurant scene. You will often find my family trying new places and going to our favorite standbys. It's a running joke around here that I'm always planning what I'll eat next. Even if I am eating one meal, I always know where or what my next meal would be. We love cooking in our home so feel free stop by for dinner, but please call ahead!

I am a member of the National Weather Association and I have earned the Seal of Approval by the American Meteorological Society. Before coming to FOX19 NOW I spent almost 7 years working at WFMJ, an NBC station in Youngstown, Ohio. I was the weekday morning and noon weather forecaster. While in Youngstown, we were honored with the Ohio Associated Press Award for Outstanding Weather Operation two years in a row. I also spent a year forecasting for WTAP, the NBC station in Parkersburg, West Virginia. Actually I just realized my entire career has taken place in cities that basically lay on Ohio's borders. While in college I also worked behind the camera at stations in Huntington, West Virginia and Cleveland.

I graduated from Youngstown State University and I have completed course work in meteorology from Mississippi State University.

I come from an Italian family and I have two younger brothers so I guess that makes me the responsible older brother. I am originally from Cleveland, so I will not have a Browns vs. Bengals conversation. Let's just say I am a Ohio State fan!!! I do love our Reds though!!

I am involved with many of Cincinnati's charitable organizations. I work with the American Heart Association, Cincinnati Museum Center Duke Energy Children's Museum, and I am also a big supporter of local food bank efforts. I also enjoy educating school kids about the weather. If you have a weather question or just want to say hi please feel free to stop me on the street or drop me an email at fmarzullo@fox19now.com.

