Sports Anchor Joe Danneman

Joe Danneman joined the FOX19 NOW news team as a sports anchor/reporter in April 2011.

He actually started his career at FOX19 NOW in 2001 after he graduated from Syracuse University, starting as a news writer. Joe worked his way up at the station to news producer, sports producer and, eventually, sports/news reporter starting in 2004.

Joe left for more anchoring experience in 2009 and worked as the sports director at WFIE-TV in Evansville. Where, in addition to anchoring and reporting, he also got his first professional experience calling live sporting events.

Some of his career highlights include covering Super Bowl XLIV, two national championship college football games, NCAA DII College World Series, Major League Baseball's opening day, NFL playoffs, several NCAA tournament games and dozens of state championship high school games in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana.

The Cincinnati area is Joe's hometown. He grew up across the river in Northern Kentucky and graduated from Covington Catholic High School. When not at the office, he's dad. Joe and Lynsey are the lucky parents of two little boys, Luke and Jack.

Joe is honored to be part of your neighborhood and can't wait to interview you or someone you know. Email him at jdanneman@fox19.com.