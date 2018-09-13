Directions to FOX19 NOW Offices

From I-471 Northbound Going north on I-471, take the Sixth Street exit and follow it all the way through Downtown. This takes you directly to River Road. When you see signs for River Road, get in the far left hand lane and take the Gest Street exit (on the left) and merge to the right at the end of the ramp. Turn right again into 19 Broadcast Plaza. Park in the visitors parking lot on the lower level.