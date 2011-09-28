Meteorologist Jeff Creighton

Jeff Creighton is a native of Cincinnati and grew up on the East Side attending Indian Hill High School. He attended DePauw and Ohio Universities before finishing up in the broadcast meteorology program at Mississippi State University.

His television career began in 1995 behind the scenes as a weather producer for another Cincinnati television station. Eventually he began appearing on air and his expertise now includes not only weather forecasting and weather broadcasts but science reports, live from-the-scene reports and virtually everything a TV reporter/meteorologist can do for a news program.

Jeff came to FOX19 in September 2011 bringing with him 16 years of weather forecast experience and a comprehensive knowledge of the Greater Cincinnati area.

When not on duty Jeff likes spending time with his family and two dogs, barbecuing, playing blues and classic rock on his three guitars and playing golf.