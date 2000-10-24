Evening Anchor Tricia Macke

I am closing in on 22 years at FOX19 NOW!

I've worked here at FOX19 since the debut of the Ten O'clock News in 1993. I worked my way up the ladder, starting as a freelance reporter, then a full time reporter, weekend anchor, morning show host and in 1999 was promoted to the main anchor of the Ten O'Clock News.

Prior to television, I worked in radio, anchoring the midday news on 1530 WCKY-AM. I tell young people every day that if you want to achieve something in life you have to work hard for it! As Abraham Lincoln said, "whatever you are, be a good one." I try.

I've covered a slew of local stories that have made headlines. I've also covered stories around the globe in Israel, Bosnia, Germany, the O.J. Simpson double murder trial, and the return of John Glenn into space. While you have to cover the tragedies that happen, I've always loved to write stories that make people laugh, feel good or are in some way positive.

"Another Side Of..." is a weekly franchise piece on FOX19 and here on our website, profiling famous or interesting people in our community or on a national level. I have interviewed everyone from Vanna White to Magic Johnson, shot clay pigeons with a Nascar champion to shooting basketball with the Globetrotters. Every Sunday night, it's a different story to share.

When I'm away from the station, I am with my family. I have five wonderful children, Katlynn, Spencer, Piper, Dash and Saylor. Like all you moms out there, I believe in multi-tasking. The four little ones are my biological children, Spence is 12, Piper 11, Dash 8 and Saylor is 6 and my 23-year old Katlynn, was a gift from my sister Beth. She lost her battle with cancer in 2005 and I am raising her daughter. Five is a good number… It's like having my own basketball team!

I was born and raised in Newport, Kentucky. I am a 1987 alum of Newport Central Catholic and 1992 graduate of Northern Kentucky University. I worked my way through college by juggling three and four jobs at a time and graduated without owing one penny!

My husband Chris Macke is also a local guy made good, graduating from the University of Kentucky and Chase Law School. He is a patent attorney, one of the smartest people I know and he's a great dad!

I love to play sports; basketball, volleyball, softball, golf and tennis. I volunteer at school, work cafeteria. I'm on a slew of boards and take part in charity events on a regular basis.

In my spare time, I started a basketball organization called the KY Royals and coach several outstanding basketball teams. I teach kids hard work, teamwork, self confidence and the fundamentals but also focus on good grades, community service and positive attitudes.

My 5th grade girls KY Royals basketball team is the 2012 and 2013 AAU Division 1 State Champions and the Division 1 AAU National Runner Up.

The Royals are the ONLY team in the state of KY to have ever finished that high in the National Div. 1 AAU Tourney.

Feel free to drop me a line to talk news, kids, sports or whatever else is on your mind!

You can email me at tmacke@fox19.com

Copyright 2013 WXIX. All rights reserved.