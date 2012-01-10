Jay Gruden staying with Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals confirmed Tuesday that offensive coordinator Jay Gruden will remain with the team.

A team spokesperson said, "(Jay) is happy in Cincinnati and not pursuing other jobs."

The first year coordinator had been linked to possible head coaching jobs around the league. Gruden joined the Bengals in February 2011 after Bob Bratkowski was fired.

He was formally the head coach of the Virginia Destroyers of the UFL, and a coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2002-2008.

Copyright 2012 FOX19. All Rights Reserved.