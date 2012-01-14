Xavier Beats Bonnies for 3rd Straight W

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mark Lyons scored 21 points including four 3-pointers and Xavier won its third straight game, beating St. Bonaventure 77-64 on Saturday.

Tu Holloway finished with 12 points and Jeff Robinson scored a season-high 13 for the Musketeers (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Xavier has won 42 consecutive games at home against Atlantic 10 opponents and is 11-0 versus the Bonnies since 2002.

St. Bonaventure (9-7, 2-2) was led by Andrew Nicholson, who scored 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds. The Bonnies shot 38.5 percent from the floor, but kept the game close by going 19 of 22 from the free throw line.

Before its winning streak, Xavier had lost five of eight games since the Dec. 10 brawl with crosstown rival Cincinnati which resulted in the suspensions of four Musketeers players.Lyons also had five assists.

