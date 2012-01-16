UC Receiving Votes in Latest Hoops Poll

Off to its best conference start since joining the Big East, the UC basketball team is creeping closer to being ranked.

Monday's weekly AP Top 25 has the Bearcats in the "receiving votes" category. Xavier, who won its third straight game against St. Bonaventure, did not receive a vote this week.

Here are this week's rankings of local interest:

1. Syracuse

2. UK

6. Ohio State

11. Indiana

23. Louisville

32. UC (receiving votes)

UC and Xavier both next play Wednesday night.

