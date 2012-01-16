Reds sign former All-Star catcher

The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Dioner Navarro to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.
Navarro, 27, most recently played for the LA Dodgers.
In eight major league seasons, Navarro has a career .244 batting average and 39 home runs. In 2008, he hit .295 in 120 games for the Tampa Bay Rays and was named an American League All-Star.
The Reds pitchers and catchers report to Arizona for spring training on February 19th.
