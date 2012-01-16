Report: Reds sign Ryan Ludwick

The Reds have signed free agent outfielder Ryan Ludwick, according to Ken Rosenthal of FoxSports.com.

Rosenthal tweeted late Monday night that Ludwick and the Reds have agreed to a one-year contract with a mutual option for 2013.

Ludwick, who will be an option for left field, hit .237 with 13 home runs for the Padres and Pirates in 2011.

Ludwick, 33, had his best season with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2008 when he hit 37 home runs and drove in 113 runs.

Spring training starts late February.

