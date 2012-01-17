Xavier Getting Back to Form

CINCINNATI (AP) - With three straight wins, Xavier is finally playing the way it did before a brawl changed everything.

The Musketeers were one of the nation's most impressive teams at the start of the season, winning their first eight games while moving up to No. 8 in the AP poll. That eighth win was a 23-point victory over rival Cincinnati that ended with an on-court fight.

Xavier's top three scorers were suspended. The Musketeers lost five of their next six games and a lot of their confidence.

They've gotten it back. Coach Chris Mack says players no longer feel like they're under a microscope. Opposing coaches say the Musketeers (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10) are playing like they did during the 8-0 start and might be even better in some ways.

Xavier plays St. Joe's at Cintas Center Wednesday night.

