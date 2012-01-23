UK Ranked #1 in Country

Kentucky, the only team in last week's top four not to lose over the weekend, is back on top of The Associated Press' college basketball poll.

The Wildcats, who were ranked No. 1 for two weeks earlier this season, moved up one place Monday after receiving 61 first-place votes from the 65-member national media panel.

Missouri, which got two No. 1 votes, jumped from fifth to second, while Syracuse, which was in first place for the last six weeks, dropped to third after losing at Notre Dame, its first loss this season. The Orange were No. 1 on two ballots. Ohio State and Kansas moved up two places to fourth and fifth and were followed by Baylor, which fell three places after losing two games last week, North Carolina, Duke, Georgetown and Michigan State. Duke dropped four places after losing to Florida State at home.

1. UK

4. Ohio State

16. Indiana

Receiving votes:

29. Louisville

32. UC

