UK Completes Perfect SEC Season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Top-ranked Kentucky is perfect again in the Southeastern Conference.

Freshman Anthony Davis had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, Terrence Jones added 19 points and the Wildcats capped a perfect season in league play with a 74-59 victory over No. 16 Florida on Sunday.

Kentucky (30-1, 16-0) extended its winning streak to 22 games and secured its hold on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats become just the third team since Alabama in 1956 to go unbeaten in SEC play. The other two? Kentucky. The powerhouse program accomplished the feat in 1996 and 2003.

The Wildcats used an 8-0 run in the second half to make it a double-digit lead, and then added a 7-0 run later to put the game out of reach.

Patric Young led Florida (22-9, 10-6) with 21 points.

