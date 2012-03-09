Taft Names New Football Coach

Cincinnati, OH (FOX19) - The Taft High School football team has a new head coach.

Athletics director Anthony Booker says Greg Conwell will be named head coach pending approval of the school board.

Conwell, who played football at Walnut Hills High School and Mt. St. Joseph, served as defensive coordinator at Taft and as interim head coach in place of Mike Martin, who later stepped down at the end of the season.

"He's been here and knows our kids," says Booker. "He's young and energetic and has a great vision for the program."

Conwell previously was head football coach at Shroder High School.

