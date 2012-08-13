Anchor/ Reporter Jessica Brown

Jessica joined the FOX19 NOW news team in August of 2012.

She is originally from Ft. Lauderdale, FL and decided to trade the beach for some snow and do what she loves.

She's no stranger to severe weather, she worked as a reporter and anchor in Joplin, Missouri for 2 years covering one of the deadliest tornadoes in history.

Jessica is also a proud graduate of Florida State University (Go Noles!)

She is excited to be in the Cincinnati area now, and can't wait to go to her first Reds and Bengals games.

Outside of the newsroom , Jessica loves spending time with her family and friends, traveling, reading, and fashion.

Send her a message via email or follow Jessica on Facebook and Twitter.