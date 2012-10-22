Bengals lineup changes could be on the horizon

Marvin Lewis hinted at possible line-up changes the day after a 24-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

The head coach would not go into specifics, but did say middle linebacker Rey Maualuga's job is safe.

The Bengals did bring in former Ohio State wide receiver Brian Robiskie for a work out, but Lewis said no signing is imminent.



The Bengals have lost three straight games for the first time since drafting Andy Dalton and head into the bye week with a 3-4 record.



The Bengals next play Denver at home in week 8.

