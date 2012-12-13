Barbara Bush dies at 92

Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.

Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush, left, speak before a college basketball regional final game between Gonzaga and Duke, in the NCAA basketball tour...

Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

Things to know about former first lady Barbara Bush

Former first lady Barbara Bush never overshadowed her husband, but was a highly recognizable figure in her own right. (Source: Wiki Commons/Happyme22)

First Lady Barbara Bush poses with her dog Millie in 1990. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

HOUSTON (RNN) – Barbara Bush has died, according to CNN.

A spokesperson for the Bush family announced Sunday on Twitter that former first lady, Barbara Bush, who is 92 years old, had decided to not seek any more medical treatment.

The announcement came following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting with her family and doctors.

According to CNN, Mrs. Bush had been suffering for a while and had been in and out of the hospital battling with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease, and congestive heart failure.

Jim McGrath, a post-White House spokesperson for President and Mrs. George H.W. Bush, said the former first lady was surrounded by a family she adored and appreciated the many kind messages and especially the prayers she received,

Statement by the Office of George H. W. Bush on the health of former First Lady Barbara Bush. pic.twitter.com/4csUS6IRKZ — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) April 15, 2018

Copyright Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.