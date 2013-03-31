Ryan Harrow to transfer from UK

LEXINGTON (FOX19) - John Calipari confirmed Sunday Ryan Harrow is leaving the UK basketball program.

Harrow told the Atlanta Journal Constitution he will transfer to Georgia State to be closer to his father and continue his basketball career. Harrow says his father is sick after recently suffering a stroke.

"Given the health of his dad, we fully support Ryan's decision to transfer to Georgia State to be closer to his family in Atlanta," Coach Calipari said on his Twitter page. "Ryan was a vital part of this year's team and an important player in practice during our 2011-12 national championship run.:

Harrow averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 assists his only season eligible to play at Kentucky.