Reds' Johnny Cueto placed on disabled list

CINCINNATI (FOX19) – The Reds have placed Johnny Cueto on the 15 day disabled list with a strained right lat muscle.

The Reds starting pitcher left Saturday's game in Pittsburgh after feeling discomfort. He will be the first Reds pitcher to miss a regular season start since 2011.

The Reds promoted right handed pitcher Justin Freeman from Triple-A Louisville and moved Ryan Ludwick (recent shoulder surgery) to the 60 day disabled list.

Copyright 2013 WXIX. All rights reserved.