Bengals sign Dunlap to 6-year, $40M contract extension

Carlos Dunlap has agreed to a six-year, $40 million contractextension with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The fourth year defensive end had 20 sacks his first threeyears in the NFL.

The deal came Monday, the same day the Bengals can no longernegotiate a multi-year contract with their other high profile defensiveend.

Michael Johnson will play this coming season under the franchise tag,but the team can likely only afford to pay one of their defensive ends bigmoney with the contracts of Andy Dalton, A.J. Green and Geno Atkins up in thenext couple of years.

Training camp starts at Paul Brown Stadium next Thursday.

