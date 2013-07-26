Joe Dannemans Cincinnati Bengals Camp Diary - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Joe D's Bengals Camp Diary: July 26

Posted by Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

GREEN UPDATE: The big talker on day two of Bengals trainingcamp is the health of A.J. Green.  The wide receiver did confirm he had anMRI after injuring his knee during the first camp practice on Thursday. Green said the MRI showed there is no structural damage to the knee, butcouldn't put a timetable on how many days he might miss.

Marvin Lewis called Green's injury a knee bruise, bothinternally and externally, and said the third year wide receiver will likely atleast miss the weekend of practices.  Both Lewis and Green seem confidentthe injury is nothing serious.

Green says he won't change the way he practices because ofthe injury.  Says he'll continue to approach every practice rep and everyball thrown his way like it's a game.

Cornerback Terence Newman was guarding Green on the play Thursday.  Newmansaid he didn't see it happen because he was focused on the football, but saidthe following about the aftermath:

"That's one of those guys that if he threw up on thesideline, I'm nervous, Now, I'm seeing him grab his knee, so I'm reallynervous.  Sounds like he's going to be good, though."

GREEN-ELLIS ON HERNANDEZ: Benjarvus Green-Ellis, who played4 seasons in New England, talked a bit about the situation surrounding AaronHernandez.  The Bengals running back called the news of Hernandez's murderaccusation "shocking", but wanted to focus his comments on his sympathy to thevictim and the victim's family. 

MARVIN: Marvin Lewis conducted his press conference with afive member NFL Films crew filming for Hard Knocks.  One of the producersmade a few notes when Lewis opened up a bit on Andy Dalton and hisprogression. 

PRACTICE: Practice is open to the public this afternoon3pm-5pm on the practice fields.  You can hear sound checks for the Macy'sMusic Festival inside of Paul Brown Stadium from the locker room, I'm sureyou'll be able to hear it from the fields as well.

 

More after practice…

