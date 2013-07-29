Joe D's Bengals Camp Diary: July 28 (Part 2)

OKLAHOMA!: First day of full pads at Bengals training camp didn't disappoint. I took to the bridge overlooking the practice fields at Paul Brown Stadium to get a bird's eye view of the one-on-one, hit or be hit Oklahoma drill to kick off practice.

CHARLES IN CHARGE: Orson Charles, moved from tight end to fullback this season, twice buried his opponent. Later told me his college head coach, Mark Richt at Georgia, made the Bulldogs do the Oklahoma Drill every day of the week after a loss to Tennessee. Charles said he wanted to show his teammates he could do more than just catch the ball. The guy is a monster in pads and was the star of the drill.

GENO GROUNDED: The biggest crowd pleaser was Jermaine Gresham grounding Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins. It was the final one-on-one match-up of the drill and brought the entire team to a frenzy. I'll give Gresham credit for finishing the block, but he clearly jumped the whistle and caught Atkins flat footed.

MAN OF HIS WORD: Tyrone Goard, a rookie wide receiver, who told me just hours before practice he loved to block, pancacked 2012 first round draft pick Dre Kirkpatrick.

ACTUAL PRACTICE: Nothing really eye catching at practice besides the fan who rolled a legitimate six pack of beer into his beard (check it out on my Twitter feed if curious - @FOX19Joe). Andre Smith, Clint Boling, Andrew Whitworth and A.J. Green didn't practice. None of the injuries are considered serious.

JONES-IN FOR HELP: Marvin Jones nearly made a spectacular diving, deep catch, but landed on the ball and was on the ground for a good 20 seconds. He walked off the field, but slowly.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: A four-year-old fan holding a sign telling A.J. Green it was his birthday was a sideline star. The little guy tried to get Green's attention by repeatedly yelling, "AJ! AJ! AJ" It caught the attention of the Hard Knocks cameras who got some good shots of the little guy and his big moment when Eric Ball came to the sideline, picked him up and carried him onto the field so Green could sign his poster. Look for it on Hard Knocks.

QUOTED: A fan yelled to James Harrison, "James! Smile for a picture!" Harrison, on the sideline grabbing a drink, looked at the fan and said, "They won't let me."