Marvin Lewis: A.J. Green "good to go" for Saturday

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati Bengals Head Coach Marvin Lewis announced star wide receiver A.J. Green will playin Saturday's preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Green bruised his knee on the first day of training camp, and even though he has since returned to practice, he didn't play in either of the team's first two exhibition games.

Coach Lewis says Green is "good to go" afterWednesday's practice.

The Bengals play the Cowboys in Dallas starting at 8 p.m.

