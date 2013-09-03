Traffic Reporter Denise Johnson

A familiar face is coming to your morning traffic. Cincinnati television veteran Denise Johnson has joined the FOX19 Morning News Team. Johnson is replacing Stephanie Woods who has decided to follow her

As of May 2013, I have spent 10 years in television and radio and I am excited about spending my future career as part of the FOX19 Morning News.

I am a Kentucky girl, born and raised in Fort Thomas. A 1983 graduate of Highlands High School and I went on to NKU. I have had many careers in my lifetime selling real estate, legal secretary, Assistant Manager of two local jewelry stores. I have done numerous television and radio commercials and print work over the years, for Meijer, Toyota and Longaberger Baskets just to mention a few. I started my career in television with WCPO in 2003, as the traffic reporter on Good Morning Tri-State. I spent seven years on the air.

After leaving WCPO, I went back to school at the Ohio Center for Broadcasting; to refine my technical skills. I spent most of my summer interning with WNKU Radio at Northern Kentucky University, working in the news department and doing some special projects. I also interned with a local internet radio station called Cincityrocks.com, broadcasting local bands around the Tri-State. During this time I had the opportunity to interview over 200 bands as well as Don Jamieson from VH1. I spent a short time as morning traffic reporter on ClassX Radio as part of the Bulldogs Show. It made for an interesting year.

For the past eight months I have been renovating houses. My sister and I started a business called "The Flipping Sisters" we buy foreclosed property and renovate them. I have always loved taking something old and giving it new life.

The best job ever is being a mom. I was a stay at home mom for 14 years, doing everything from coaching soccer, girls scouts, boy scouts, cafeteria duty, room mother, you name I did it just like many moms. Those days are passed as my children have left the nest. My two sons, Gavin and Clay live together and attend the University of Louisville. My only daughter Maria just graduated from Highlands High School and has flown to the West Coast. She is living in LA working as an intern and going to school, leaving me with an empty nest.

The best part about television is meeting so many new people. I loved working with the Northern Ky. Firefighters Assoc., with the military and The Let Us Never Forget Foundation; Spina bifida; Cystic Fibrosis; Adopt a Class along with many other organizations. I have made so many new friends and look forward to meeting more.

Feel free to email me at denisejohnson@fox19.com