Sports Anchor Betsy Ross

As one of the first women to break into national sports news, Betsy M. Ross worked as an anchor at ESPN for five years before joining Fox19 Sports in 2002. Before anchoring SportsCenter and ESPN News, Ross worked at NBC News Channel and Cincinnati's NBC affiliate, WLWT-TV, for seven years, where she covered the 1996 Presidential Election and Inauguration and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

In October of 2010, her first book titled Playing Ball with the Boys: The Rise of Women in the World of Men's Sports was released to a national audience.

She continues to be involved in sports broadcasting as play-by-play anchor for women's college basketball for ESPN, Fox Sports and other national and regional outlets, and is the in-stadium announcement voice of the Cincinnati Bengals. She serves as the public address announcer for University of Cincinnati women's basketball, tennis and soccer.

She also teaches a master's level course, Sports and PR, at Xavier University and a Sports Journalism course in the Ernie Pyle School of Journalism at Indiana University.

Ross is active in the community with volunteer work with the Wellness Community, Special Olympics, Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky Women's Sports Association and Boys Hope-Girls Hope.

A native of Connersville, Indiana, she received her bachelor's degree at Ball State University and master's degree at the University of Notre Dame. She is a past board member of the Ball State University Foundation, and has been inducted into the Ball State Journalism Hall of Fame and earned the Ball State Distinguished Alumni award. She has received the Sagamore of the Wabash award, the highest civilian award given to Indiana residents, and is a Kentucky Colonel. She was named one of the Leading Women in Cincinnati in 1997 and received the Ohio Governor's Small Business award in 2007.

If you have a story idea or question you can email, tweet or Facebook message her.

Copyright 2013 WXIX. All rights reserved.