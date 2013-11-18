La. Treasury Dept. looks to return $856M in 'Unclaimed Property' - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

La. Treasury Dept. looks to return $856M in 'Unclaimed Property'

WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

You could have some cash out there and not even know it.

The Louisiana Department of the Treasury is working to return $856 million to its rightful owners.

Officials said businesses turn over millions of dollars in unclaimed cash, stocks, bonds, and more to the Treasury. They added this "Unclaimed Property" becomes lost through the normal course of business and at no fault of the owners.

Click here to see if you're owed money

You can also call the Treasury's toll-free hotline at 1-888-925-4127.

