Moeller beats Colerain to advance to state final four

Moeller Crusaders beat the Colerain Cardinals 35-26 in the most anticipated High School football game this season in Cincinnati.

Moeller quarterback Gus Ragland scored four of Moeller's five touchdowns as the Crusaders ended Colerain's season for the second straight year.

Moeller now advances to the state final four where they play Hilliard Davidson next Saturday at 7 p.m.

