Blackout avoided, Bengals game will air on FOX19 Sunday - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals game sold out, will air on FOX19 today

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced Sunday's game with the Vikings is a sellout and will air on FOX19 locally.

The Bengals, who are undefeated at home and in a playoff race, have sold out every home game this season.

"It's big, you know, for us to the have the fans into it and for us to have advantage of the home crowd," said Andy Dalton.  "It's what we need to have these last couple of games because they are some big games."

The Bengals can clinch the AFC North Sunday with a win and a Baltimore loss.

A limited number of tickets on all three levels of Paul Brown Stadium remain available, however, even though sales have reached the threshold for the game to be televised locally.

Catch all the action at 1:00 p.m. on FOX19 today!

Copyright 2013 WXIX. All rights reserved.

