Basketball player with Down syndrome shines on senior night

A Northern Kentucky high school senior and basketball team manager was the star of senior night on Tuesday.

Brody Flynn has Down syndrome, but he doesn't let that interfere with his love of football and basketball at Scott High School. He's the team manager of the basketball team and told his coach after last season's final game that he would be the star during his senior year.

Turns out Brody Flynn was right.

Brody's parents joined him on the court for senior night against Highlands High School. After Brody soaked in his senior celebration, his coach surprised him.



"My man Brody is going to start tonight," Scott head coach Brad Carr told the team in the locker room.

The two coaches agreed to let Brody's team win the tipoff and the Eagles executed what Brody's dad called the culmination of his family's journey.

Brody drained 2 points and had his one shining moment, while his parents, friends and basketball fans erupted into applause from the stands.

"I could coach 25 more years and maybe even win a state championship but this would be the best thing I've ever done," Carr said.



"This is what high school athletics is about. (It's) teaching the bigger lessons and understanding that this is a game and that it reveals character," Highlands coach Kevin Listerman said.



Brody will graduate in the spring and plans to attend Northern Kentucky University in the fall.

"Tonight was just the culmination of the journey that we have had with Brody being just, you know, a regular person. It was a great moment and it's a great feeling," Brody's dad, Dennis, told FOX19.

