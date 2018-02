Tri-State fish fry guide 2018

Most fish fries are held on Fridays during the Lenten season, which runs from Feb. 14 (Ash Wednesday) until March 30 (Good Friday) (File image)

You don't have to be Catholic to get out and enjoy fish fries across the Tri-State. The 2018 Lenten season runs from Feb. 14 (Ash Wednesday) until March 30 (Good Friday).

If your church or organization would like to be added to our fish fry list, email us the location name, address, dates and time to web@fox19.com.

All Saints Church

8939 Montgomery Rd, Cincinnati, OH

February 16, 2018 to March 23, 2018

5:00 pm to 7:30 pm

Father Kehoe Knights of Columbus

828 Elm St, Ludlow, KY

Every Friday during Lent

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Mary, Queen of Heaven

1130 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY 41018

Fridays - Feb. 16 - March 23

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Good Shepherd Cincinnati

8815 E. Kemper Rd, Cincinnati OH

Every Friday beginning Feb. 16 through March 9

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Guardian Angels Cincinnati

6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH

Every Friday during Lent, Feb. 16 through March 23 (no fish fry on Good Friday)

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the Parish Undercroft

Holy Angels Sidney

1300 4th Ave, Sidney, OH, (Sidney Knights of Columbus Hall)

Every Friday during Lent

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Holy Cross High School

3617 Church St., Covington, KY

Every Friday beginning Feb. 16 to March 23

5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Holy Cross High School Cafeteria

Holy Trinity Church Fish & Sausage Fry

Trinity Center at 266 Bainbridge Street, Dayton, OH

Saturday, February 17

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Games 7 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Anderson Township

7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati, OH

Every Friday in Lent (except Good Friday)

4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Nativity of Our Lord Pleasant Ridge

5935 Pandora Ave., Cincinnati OH

Every Friday during Lent

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Grace Athletic Association Fish Fry

OLG cafeteria at St. Ann Parish

Fridays March 2 through 23.

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Our Lady of Sorrows Monroe

330 Lebanon St., Monroe OH

Fridays Feb. 18 to 23

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Rosary Greenhills

1050 W. Kemper Rd. Cincinnati, OH

Fridays Feb. 16 to March 9,

2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Reading

177 Siebenthaler Ave., Cincinnati OH

Every Friday in March

5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Visitation Mack

St. Joseph Council K of C; 3172 South Rd., Cincinnati OH

Our Lord Christ the King Parish Mt. Lookout

922 Ellison Ave., Cincinnati OH, Cardinal Pacelli School Cafeteria

Feb. 23 and March 2

5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Queen of Peace Millville

2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH

Feb. 16

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Drive-Thru Only Fish Fry Dates

Fridays Feb. 23 to March 23

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Reily Fire Dept. & EMS Auxiliary's Fish Fry

6061 Reily Millville Rd., Reily OH

March 23

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Fr. Roettele Council 8115 (KofC) Fairfield

400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield OH, Sacred Heart School Cafeteria

Feb. 16, March 2, March 16, March 30

5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

St. Aloysius Shandon

3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon OH

Fridays from Feb. 16 to 23, Fridays March 2 to March 16

4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Bridgetown

4366 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati OH

Feb. 16, 23, Fridays March 2 to March 30

4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.??

St. Thomas Parish

428 S. Ft. Thomas Avenue

Fridays beginning Feb. 16 – March 23 in the school cafeteria.?

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairfield Civitan/Boy Scout Troop 902

1381 Hunter Rd, Fairfield, OH

Friday, March 23

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Antoninus School

5425 Julmar Drive, Cincinnati

Ash Wednesdays and all Fridays during Lent

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Kolping Cincinnati

10235 Mill Road Cincinnati, Ohio

February 16 & 23, March 2, 9, 16 & 23

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Verona Angilos

2011 Verona Mudlick Road, Verona, KY

Ash Wednesday and every Friday through Lent

11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Mary, Queen of Heaven

1130 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, KY

Fridays Feb. 16 through March 23

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fayetteville Fire and EMS Fish Fry

100 North Apple Street, Fayetteville, OH

Fridays Feb. 16 through March 30

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holy Name of Jesus

222 Hamilton Ave, Trenton, OH

Fridays Feb. 16 through March 23

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Troy's Cafe

4877 Smith Road, West Chester, OH

322 Reading Road, Mason, OH

Fridays Feb 16 through March 30

Immaculate Heart of Mary-Burlington

5876 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY

Every Friday during Lent except Good Friday

Drive Thru 4:30 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

Dine In 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Paul

7303 Dixie Hwy, Florence, KY

Fridays Feb. 16 through March 23

Dine in and Drive Thru services available each week

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Patrick Church

3285 Mills Road, Taylor Mill, KY

Every Friday during Lent

4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas Parish

428 S. Ft Thomas Ave, Fort Thomas, KY

Fridays Feb. 16 through March 23

4 p.m .to 8 p.m.

Badin High School

571 New London Road, Hamilton, OH

Friday March 2

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Ignatius Loyola Parish

5222 North Bend Road, Cincinnati, OH

Every Friday during Lent

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saint Franic de Sales Parish

1600 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH

Every Friday during Lent

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Bernard Church

401 Berry Street, Dayton, KY

Fridays Feb. 16 through March 23

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

