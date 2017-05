LIST: Tri-State fish fries

You don't have to be Catholic to get out and enjoy fish fries across the Tri-State.

Here's a list of fish fries throughout our region:

All Saints Church

8939 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45236

Fish Fry: Every Friday, March 3 - April 7.

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 902 Fairfield OH

Fairfield Civitan 1381 Hunter Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014

Fish Fry: Friday, March 10

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Father Kehoe Knights of Columbus

828 Elm St., Ludlow Ky, 41016

Fish Fry: Every Friday until Easter

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Fort Thomas Masonic Lodge

37 North Fort Thomas Ave., Fort Thomas, KY 41075

Fish Fry: Every Friday starting March 3.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Good Shepherd Cincinnati

8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 489-8812

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Guardian Angels Cincinnati

6531 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 231-7440

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 14

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Holy Angels Sidney

1300 4th Ave, Sidney Ohio, (937) 498-2307, (Sidney Knights of Columbus Hall)

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 14

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Holy Cross High School

3617 Church St., Covington, KY 41015 (859) 431-1335

Fish Fry: Every Friday (except Good Friday) March 3- April 14

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Holy Trinity Dayton

272 Bainbridge St., Dayton Ohio, (937) 228-1223 (Trinity Center)

Fish Fry: Saturday, March 4

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

Immaculate Heart of Mary Anderson Township

7820 Beechmont Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 388-0031 (Fish Fry in Cafeteria)

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Nativity of Our Lord Pleasant Ridge

5935 Pandora Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 531-3164

Fish Fry: March 3 - April 7

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Grace Athletic Association Fish Fry at St. Therese Little Flower in Mt. Airy

4460 Kirby Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 541-5560

Fish Fry: March 3 - April 7

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of Sorrows Monroe

330 Lebanon St., Monroe Ohio, (513) 539-8061

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Rosary Greenhills

17 Farragut Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 825-8626

Fish Fry: March 3 - April 7 (Drive Thru)

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Reading

177 Siebenthaler Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 733-4950

Fish Fry: March 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Our Lady of the Visitation Mack

St. Joseph Council K of C; 3172 South Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 922-2056 (Multi-Purpose Room)

Fish Fry: March 1, 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Our Lord Christ the King Parish Mt. Lookout

922 Ellison Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 321-4121 (Cardinal Pacelli School Cafeteria)

Fish Fry: March 13, 20 & 27

5 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Queen of Peace Millville

2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton Ohio, (513) 863-4344

Fish Fry: March 3

4:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Reily Fire Dept. & EMS Auxiliary's Fish Fry

6061 Reily Millville Rd., Reily Ohio (Reily Community Center)

Fish Fry: Friday, April 7

4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart Fr. Roettele Council 8115 (KofC) Fairfield

400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield Ohio, (513) 858-4210 (Sacred Heart School Cafeteria)

Fish Fry: March 3, 14, 31 and April 14

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Aloysius Shandon

3350 Chapel Rd., Shandon Ohio, (513) 738-1014

Fish Fry: Every Friday in March

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Aloysius Gonzaga Bridgetown

4366 Bridgetown Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 574-4840

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7, 14

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Bartholomew Cincinnati

9375 Winton Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 522-3680 (Fish Fry in Krumpe Activity Center)

Fish Fry: March 24, March 31 and April 7

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Bernard Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie #1162

4815 Tower Ave., Cincinnati Ohio 45217 (513) 242-9717

Fish Fry: Every Friday from March 3 - April 7

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Enter at the back entrance, open to the public

St. Boniface Northside

1750 Chase Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 541-1563

Fish Fry: Every Friday: March 3 - April 7

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Brigid Xenia

312 Fairgrounds Rd., Xenia Ohio, (937) 372-3193

Fish Fry: March 24

6 p.m.- 11 p.m.

St. Cecilia Oakley

3105 Madison Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 871-5757

Fish Fry: Every Friday: March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Charles Borromeo Kettering

4600 Ackerman Blvd., Dayton Ohio 45429, (937) 434-6081 (Fish Fry at the School)

Fish Fry: Friday, March 17.

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Milford

5890 Buckwheat Rd., Milford Ohio, (513) 575-0119

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales Cincinnati

1600 Madison Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 961-1945

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Francis de Sales Lebanon

20A DeSales Ave., Lebanon Ohio, (513) 932-2601

Fish Fry: Every Friday March - April 7

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Francis Seraph Church in Over the Rhine

1621 Moore St., Over-the-Rhine

Fish Fry: Every Friday - April 7

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Ignatius of Loyola Monfort Heights

5222 North Bend Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 661-6565

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

St. James the Greater White Oak

3565 Hubble Rd., Cincinnati Ohio in the Church Hall, (513) 741-5300

Fish Fry: March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. John Neumann Cincinnati

12191 Mill Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 742-0953

Fish Fry: Every Friday (except Good Friday)

5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Dry Ridge

5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 385-8010

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. John the Baptist Knights of Columbus Hall

10490 N. State St., Harrison Ohio, (513) 367-9086

Fish Fry: March 1,3, 10, 17, 24, 31. April 7 and 14.

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist Deer Park

7131 Plainfield Rd., Deer Park Ohio, (513) 791-3238

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. John the Evangelist West Chester

9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester Ohio, (513) 777-6433

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Cincinnati

745 Ezzard Charles Dr., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 381-4526 ext. 36 (Fish Fry in Father Rivers Hall)

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Julie Billiart Hamilton

224 Dayton St., Hamilton Ohio, (513) 863-1040 (Fish Fry in the Fremont Activity Center)

Fish Fry: March 31

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

St. Lawrence Price Hill

3680 Warsaw Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 921-4230 to order ahead!

Fish Fry: Dates: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Margaret of York Twenty Mile Stand

9495 Columbia Rd., Loveland Ohio, (513) 683-7100

Fish Fry: March 1, 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

St. Margaret-St. John Cincinnati

4100 Watterson St., Cincinnati Ohio (513) 271-0856

Fish Fry: March 10, 24, 31

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Mary Bethel

3398 State Route 125, Bethel Ohio, (513) 734-4041(Fish Fry in Parish Center)

Fish Fry: Every Friday, starting March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary Hyde Park

2853 Erie Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 321-1207 (Fish Fry in St. Mary's Cafeteria)

Fish Fry: March 24

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

St. Matthias the Apostle Cincinnati (Drive Thru Only)

1050 W Kemper Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 851-1930

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, April 7

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

St. Maximilian Kolbe Liberty Twp

5729 Hamilton Mason Rd., Liberty Twp Ohio, (513) 777-4322

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

4:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Michael the Archangel Ripley

4th & Market Sts., Ripley Ohio, (937) 392-1116 (Fish Fry in Parish Hall)

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

4:45 p.m.- 6:45 p.m.

St. Patrick Taylor Mill

3285 Mills Rd., Taylor Mill, KY 41015

Fish Fry: March 3,10,17,24,31 and April 7

4:30pm - 7:30pm

St. Paul Church Florence

3701 Dixie Highway, Florence KY 41042 (859)-647-4072

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

St. Peter New Richmond

1192 Bethel New Richmond Rd., New Richmond Ohio, (513) 553-3267

Fish Fry: March 10, 24 and April 14

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Saviour Sycamore Township

4136 Myrtle Ave., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 791-9004

Fish Fry: February 20

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Susanna Mason

616 Reading Rd., Mason Ohio, (513) 398-3821 (Meyer Center)

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

St. Thomas More Withamsville

800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati Ohio

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Veronica Mt. Carmel

4473 Mt. Carmel Tobasco Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 528-1622 (Fish Fry in Parish Hall)

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7

5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

St. Vincent Ferrer Kenwood

7754 Montgomery Rd., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 791-9030

Fish Fry: March 3, 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

St. William Price Hill

4108 W. 8th St., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 921-0247

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

4 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

St. Peter and Paul Reading

330 W. Vine St., Cincinnati Ohio, (513) 554-1010

Fish Fry:Every Friday March 3 - April 14

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Western Hills-Cheviot Lodge 140

4353 West Fork Rd., Cincinnati 45247 (513) 236-4880

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Woodlawn Firefighter's Association

10121 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, 45215 (513) 771-0233

Fish Fry: Every Friday March 3 - April 7

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

