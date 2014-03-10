UC finishes regular season ranked No. 13

The UC basketball team is ranked 13th in thefinal regular season AP top 25 poll.

The Bearcats jumped two spots after wins over Memphis andRutgers the past week and will start conference tournament play this week asthe No. 1 seed in the American Athletic Conference.

UC will play the winner of the Temple/Central Florida game at 7 p.m. Thursday in the AAC's quarterfinals. The tournament is in Memphis, Tenn.



UK fell from the rankings and Ohio State is back in. Here are the rankings for schools of local interest:

5. Louisville

13. UC

24. Ohio State

