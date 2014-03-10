XU's Stainbrook won't play Thursday, Mack says - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

XU's Stainbrook won't play Thursday

Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Xavier's Matt Stainbrook will not play in the Musketeers'first round Big East tournament game on Thursday night, head coach Chris Mackannounced on Monday.

Stainbrook strained the medial collateral ligament in his knee in Xavier's loss atSeton Hall on March 3 and has not played since.

Mack, speaking on the Big East conference call, saidStainbrook is doing rehab work twice a day, but will not be available for thegame against Marquette or the Big East semifinals if Xavier were to advance.

 "We were told from the beginning to not even think aboutMatt returning until 10 days (after the injury)," Mack said.  "And, at 10days they would re-evaluate. That would put us at Saturday."


Stainbrook leads Xavier in rebounding this season.

