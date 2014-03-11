Covington Catholic headed to Ky. Sweet 16

The Covington Catholic basketball team is going to theKentucky Sweet 16.

The Colonels beat Holmes Monday night at Bank of KentuckyCenter, 56-51, in a rematch of last season's 9th regionchampionship.

Cov Cath senior Nick Ruthsatz scored a game high 24 pointsand was named tournament MVP.

The Colonels will play in the Sweet 16 next week at RuppArena.