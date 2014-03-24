Chris Mack a candidate for Wake Forest job?

The wording here is important because a report Monday says Chris Mack is a target to be the next head coach at Wake Forest, meaning Wake Forest is interested.

But is it mutual?

The Xavier head coach did spend three years as an assistant at Wake Forest. But he did recently sign a contract extension at XU. And he recently turned down more money to coach at Tennessee.

Mack didn't return a call for comment.

