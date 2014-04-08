UK falls to UConn, finishes as NCAA runner-up fourth time - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

UK falls to UConn, finishes as NCAA runner-up fourth time in history

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
MGN Image MGN Image
(FOX19) -

UK's magical run to the national championship ended with a 60-54 loss to UConn on Monday night.

The Huskies' backcourt of Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright combined for 36 points and keyed a 12-7 run the final 7 minutes to hold off UK, who never led in the game.

"As a coach, that's your job," said head coach John Calipari after the game.

"To get them over the top. Give them something extra to get it done and we didn't do it."

UConn led in the first half by as many as 15 points, but a defensive change helped spark a late first half UK run that cut the Huskies' lead to just 4 at the half.

UK pulled within a point at 48-47 with 7:29 left, but never could get the lead from UConn who made clutch baskets and out rebounded Kentucky for the game.

"Obviously, I'm proud of these guys and we had our chances to win ... These kids never gave up.  I needed to do a couple more things to help them, get them over the hump.  We had our chance, we just missed the shots and free throws we had to make," said Calipari.

UConn made all 10 of its foul shots, UK missed 11 of its 24 attempts.

"I told them I'm proud, don't hang your head. Leave here with your head up," Calipari said he told his team in the locker room.  

James Young led Kentucky with 20 points. 

It's the 4th time UK has finished as the national runner-up.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-03-06 22:16:23 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-03-06 22:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly