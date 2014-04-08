UK falls to UConn, finishes as NCAA runner-up fourth time in history

UK's magical run to the national championship ended with a 60-54 loss to UConn on Monday night.

The Huskies' backcourt of Shabazz Napier and Ryan Boatright combined for 36 points and keyed a 12-7 run the final 7 minutes to hold off UK, who never led in the game.

"As a coach, that's your job," said head coach John Calipari after the game.

"To get them over the top. Give them something extra to get it done and we didn't do it."

UConn led in the first half by as many as 15 points, but a defensive change helped spark a late first half UK run that cut the Huskies' lead to just 4 at the half.

UK pulled within a point at 48-47 with 7:29 left, but never could get the lead from UConn who made clutch baskets and out rebounded Kentucky for the game.

"Obviously, I'm proud of these guys and we had our chances to win ... These kids never gave up. I needed to do a couple more things to help them, get them over the hump. We had our chance, we just missed the shots and free throws we had to make," said Calipari.

UConn made all 10 of its foul shots, UK missed 11 of its 24 attempts.

"I told them I'm proud, don't hang your head. Leave here with your head up," Calipari said he told his team in the locker room.

James Young led Kentucky with 20 points.

It's the 4th time UK has finished as the national runner-up.

