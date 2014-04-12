Chris Mack staying at Xavier

XU head coach Chris Mack will not be taking the head coaching job at Cal, a source confirmed to FOX19.

Mack, who's name had been linked to the open jobs at Cal and Wake Forest this off-season, will return to Xavier for the upcoming season. Mack's return to XU was first reported by ESPN.com.

This news comes as some stability to the program after three players announced their intentions of leaving the program since the end of the season. Semaj Christon announced he will enter the NBA Draft and both Justin Martin and Kamall Richards will transfer.

Mack's current contract keeps him at Xavier through the 2018 season.

