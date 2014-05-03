Cueto leads Reds to victory over Brewers

Johnny Cueto continued his early season success leading theReds to a 6-2 win over the Brewers.

Cueto, the Reds Opening Day stater, allowed only two hitsand two earned runs in eight innings pitched to improve his record to 3-2 onthe season.

"He doesn't have the body of an Olympic athlete, but heplays baseball like an Olympian," said Bryan Price after the win. "(Heis) as advertised. If anyone would have seen him for the first time, whosaid, ‘hey, Johnny Cueto is pitching, let's go down and see him', wasn'tdisappointed."

Cueto is the first Reds pitcher to throw at least eightinnings in four consecutive appearances since Jose Rijo in 1990.

Ryan Ludwick and Brandon Phillips returned to the line-upafter a night off on Friday and combined for five hits in seven at bats.

"It's still early," saidPhillips after his three-hit night. "You know, we've got a lot of hatersout there, especially a lot of people hating on me. It is what it is,man, I know what I can do and, hopefully, we can continue doing what we'redoing right now and make the fans happy."

The Reds have pulled within a half game of the second placeSt. Louis Cardinals. The Reds can win the series with the Brewers with awin on Sunday.

