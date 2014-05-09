Bengals select RB Jeremy Hill out of LSU

The Bengals drafted running back Jeremy Hillwith the team's second round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

"He stepped up and was going against thetough SEC," said running backs coach Kyle Caskey. "When it came to passprotection, he stepped in there. He was coached to do that."

Offensive Coordinator Hue Jackson added, "Heknows how to run the power play. He knows how to run downhill. He's physical.He can play on first down, second down and third down. He can catch. He hadexactly what we're looking for."

Hill scored 28 touchdowns in two collegeseasons at LSU.

Hill missed one game of the 2013 seasonbecause of suspensions and has been arrested twice, the most recent forallegedly punching a man outside a bar in Baton Rouge.

Hill reportedly mailed a letter to all 32 NFLteams before the draft detailing the arrests and listing character references.

Andrew Whitworth, a Bengals offensive linemanand LSU product, tweeted the following after the Bengals drafted Hill:

"Congrats to @JeremyHill33. Wepumped to have ya lil bro !! Welcome to the family !!

Hill joins a backfield that includes GiovaniBernard and BenJarvus Green-Ellis.

With their third round selection, the Bengalspicked defensive end Will Clarke out West Virginia.

"I have big, big motor, I use my size to myadvantage," said Clarke. "I've also improved as a pass rusher."

Clarke also said the Bengals staff comparedhim to former defensive end Michael Johnson, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

