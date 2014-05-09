Bengals select RB Jeremy Hill out of LSU - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals select RB Jeremy Hill out of LSU

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
Connect
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The Bengals drafted running back Jeremy Hillwith the team's second round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

"He stepped up and was going against thetough SEC," said running backs coach Kyle Caskey. "When it came to passprotection, he stepped in there. He was coached to do that."

Offensive Coordinator Hue Jackson added, "Heknows how to run the power play. He knows how to run downhill. He's physical.He can play on first down, second down and third down. He can catch. He hadexactly what we're looking for."

Hill scored 28 touchdowns in two collegeseasons at LSU.

Hill missed one game of the 2013 seasonbecause of suspensions and has been arrested twice, the most recent forallegedly punching a man outside a bar in Baton Rouge.

Hill reportedly mailed a letter to all 32 NFLteams before the draft detailing the arrests and listing character references.

Andrew Whitworth, a Bengals offensive linemanand LSU product, tweeted the following after the Bengals drafted Hill:

"Congrats to @JeremyHill33.  Wepumped to have ya lil bro !!  Welcome to the family !!

Hill joins a backfield that includes GiovaniBernard and BenJarvus Green-Ellis.

With their third round selection, the Bengalspicked defensive end Will Clarke out West Virginia.

"I have big, big motor, I use my size to myadvantage," said Clarke. "I've also improved as a pass rusher."

Clarke also said the Bengals staff comparedhim to former defensive end Michael Johnson, now with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Copyright 2014 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • FOX19 HeadlinesMore>>

  • CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    CDC: Opioid overdoses jump 30% across US

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:21 PM EST2018-03-06 22:21:42 GMT
    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says. (Source: CDC)

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

    Opioid overdoses went up 30% from July 2016 through September 2017 in 52 areas in 45 states, the CDC says.

    Full Story >

  • Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Nashville mayor resigns after affair, pleads guilty to theft

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 10:51 AM EST2018-03-06 15:51:26 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:16 PM EST2018-03-06 22:16:23 GMT
    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property. (Source: AP Photos)

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

    A month after she admitted to an extramarital affair with her then-bodyguard, Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has pleaded guilty to theft of property.

    Full Story >

  • Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Trump says he'll push tariffs despite pressure from GOP

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 12:31 AM EST2018-03-06 05:31:19 GMT
    Tuesday, March 6 2018 5:14 PM EST2018-03-06 22:14:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, March 5, 2018, in Washington.

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >

    Trump's pledge to implement tariffs of 25 percent on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum imports has roiled financial markets, angered foreign allies and created unusual alliances for a president who blasted unfavorable trade deals during his 2016 campaign.

    Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly