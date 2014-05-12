Crosstown Shootout back, will be played on campuses

Cincinnati's biggest rivalry basketball game is going back to its roots.

The annual basketball game between the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University is moving back to campus venues with the renewed name of ‘Crosstown Shootout.'

The schools announced the changes in a joint press conference on Monday. The meeting was moved downtown to U.S. Bank Arena and ‘Shootout' was replaced with ‘Crosstown' after a fight near the end of the game in December 2011 at Xavier's Cintas Center.

The new ten year agreement between the schools states that the games will be played on each campus in alternating years. The next game, played in February 2015 at UC, will be aired on ESPN2 as a part of Rivalry Week. FOX Sports will air the game in 2016.

"TheCrosstown Shootout is our city's game," said Greg Christopher, Xavier'sDirector of Athletics. "It's an important part of Cincinnati's sports landscapeand I'm glad its long-term future is secure. Returning the game to our campusesis an opportunity to re-set the Shootout in a positive light."

Xavier's Athletic Director said that rival coaches Mick Cronin and Chris Mack are supportive of the decision.

