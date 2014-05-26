XU baseball will play Vanderbilt in NCAAs

The Xavier University baseball team will play Vanderbilt in the first round of the NCAA baseball tournament.



The NCAA revealed its field of 64 teams Monday and sent Xavier to the Nashville regional, along with Oregon and Clemson.



The Musketeers, who won the program's first Big East tournament championship on Sunday in Brooklyn, N.Y., will play in the school's second ever NCAA baseball tournament.



Xavier's first game is set for 8 p.m. Friday against the regional host Commodores. The winner of the Nashville regional advances to the super regionals, with hopes of making the College World Series.

