Xavier baseball season ends in NCAA regionals

The Xavier baseball team lost in extra innings to Oregon Sunday, ending the Musketeers' season in the NCAA tournament first round regional.



Needing a win to avoid elimination, Xavier led Oregon 8-3 in the eighth inning, but gave up three runs in that inning, two in the ninth and three more in the deciding tenth inning to lose 11-8.



Xavier finished the Nashville regional with a 1-2 record after advancing to the NCAA tournament for the second time in school history.



XU won its first Big East baseball title last Sunday in Brooklyn.

