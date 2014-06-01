Xavier baseball season ends in NCAA regionals - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Xavier baseball season ends in NCAA regionals

By Joe Danneman, Sports Anchor
The Xavier Baseball team. (XU Athletics)
The Xavier baseball team lost in extra innings to Oregon Sunday, ending the Musketeers' season in the NCAA tournament first round regional.
 
Needing a win to avoid elimination, Xavier led Oregon 8-3 in the eighth inning, but gave up three runs in that inning, two in the ninth and three more in the deciding tenth inning to lose 11-8.
 
Xavier finished the Nashville regional with a 1-2 record after advancing to the NCAA tournament for the second time in school history.

XU won its first Big East baseball title last Sunday in Brooklyn.

