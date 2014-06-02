Cyclones, Alaska play Kelly Cup Finals Game 3 tonight; series tied 1-1

Game 3 of the Kelly Cup Finals is Monday night with the series tied 1-1 between the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Alaska Aces.

The Cyclones won Game 2 on Saturday, 2-1. Alaska won Game 1 on Friday, 5-3.

"We can't complicate things. The mentality ofless is more is the mentality we have to have going forward," said Cyclones head coach Ben Simon. "You can'tmake mistakes against this team. It's a best of five now. It makes Monday'sgame even bigger. We really just need to focus on Monday."

Tonight's game is at 11:15 Eastern Daylight Time in Anchorage, Alaska.

"Our game plan is to slow them down," said Cyclones forward Dan Eves. "It's a tough taskfor us to adjust to the big (rink) but anytime you can win in their building,it's going to be huge."

The series will shift to U.S. Bank Arena on Friday.

Here's a schedule:

Game 4: Alaska at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. Friday

Game 5: Alaska at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. Saturday



Game 6: (if necessary): Alaska at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m. June 9



Game 7: (if necessary) Cincinnati at Alaska, 11:15 p.m. June 11

The Cyclones won the Kelly Cup in 2008 and 2010.

